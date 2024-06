Mais pourquoi Sony ne veut-il pas porter Bloodborne sur PC et PS5 ?

I don't know where the "FROMSOFTWARE engine is messy / spaghetti code" idea keeps coming from. It's not true, and there are literally zero technical barriers between Bloodborne and a PC/60fps PS5 port/re-release. Sony can do it at any time they like without FROM's support. https://t.co/xMB0moiyLX

— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) September 21, 2022