Le prix de l’électricité va augmenter, mais celui des Tesla Superchargeurs baissent

Mid-Winter early '24 and @TeslaCharging doing what Tesla does best:

Lowering (fast charging) prices in many markets:

Bromley🇬🇧-10% to £0,37/kWh

Vaterstetten🇩🇪-10% to €0,38/kWh

Antwerp🇧🇪-15% to €0,33/kWh

Metz🇫🇷-16% to €0,27/kWh

Girona🇪🇸-5% to €0,38/kWh

Rovereto🇮🇹-2% to… pic.twitter.com/T3jMO1ts7w

— Felix Hamer • electricfelix (@electricfelix) January 16, 2024