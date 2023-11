Google Lens : cette petite nouveauté pourrait bien vous simplifier la vie

I hope you all like this feature in Google Lens. 🌞 Point you camera at something and speak to add additional context for searching.#Google #Android

If you have not joined my channel on telegram yet, you should 😛 – https://t.co/Bb0XZPeNvp pic.twitter.com/weUU4u7gbY

— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 17, 2023