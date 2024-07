Crowdstrike : comment la panne mondiale de Windows fait le bonheur des pirates et escrocs en tout genre

⚠ As expected, the incident with #CrowdStrike has been exploited to distribute malware.

🎯 In our example, an archive containing #Hijackloader, which delivers #Remcos to the infected system, is downloaded into the system under the guise of a #hotfix.

💢 The name of the ZIP… pic.twitter.com/BieB7LcTqe

— ANY.RUN (@anyrun_app) July 20, 2024