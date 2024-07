PS Plus Extra et Premium en juillet 2024 : le remaster d’une saga culte et un plaisir coupable post-apo

🚨 PS Plus Extra/Premium additions – JULY 2024 🚨

Here is a preview of what we will get on PS Plus Game Catalog during July 2024

⌛️ From July 17th, 2024

Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII Reunion & Remnant 2 will be added among othershttps://t.co/vY8dKfMOl7

— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) July 9, 2024