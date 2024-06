Pourquoi les voitures électriques pulvérisent les thermiques sur cette route réputée comme difficile

What a thrilling day at @PPIHC! Gardner Nichols and his Quad-Motor Gen 2 R1T blazed across the finish line in 10:53.883 — beating the time he set last year by 30 seconds and yet again claiming the record for fastest production truck to ever summit this iconic course. pic.twitter.com/All7mKab56

— Rivian (@Rivian) June 24, 2024