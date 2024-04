Windows 11 : Microsoft va améliorer les performances de son application la plus lente

We just started rolling out a new version of the #MicrosoftStore to #Windows Insiders featuring some major performance improvements. The splash screen can now be entirely skipped in most cases and launching the app feels a lot faster! Try it out and let us know what you think! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5ZG2iCcsOH

— Sergio Pedri (@SergioPedri) April 3, 2024