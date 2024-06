La mise à jour des capteurs photo du Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra est détaillée

Galaxy S25 Ultra – New Sensors Revealed

Although we still don't know the names of the sensors at this stage, the Ultrawide will have a new version of the 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which is slightly smaller than the one in the S24 Ultra and has a higher resolution of 50MP, as we've… pic.twitter.com/LOyU9QJ9MT

— Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) June 20, 2024