Voici la solution de Tesla pour éviter les bagarres aux Superchargeurs avec les conducteurs d’une voiture électrique concurrente

⚡️ Tesla is developing an NACS to NACS extension cable for non-Tesla EV owners.

This will reduce the number of other EVs that occupy two parking spots for charging at the superchargers.

— Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) March 8, 2024