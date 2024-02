Samsung : cette nouveauté offre une interface plus épurée à votre smartphone

Samsung has heard your pleas: You can now hide the gesture bar in One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24!

Samsung is rolling out an update to NavStar, the Good Lock module that lets you customize navigation, that brings back the setting to hide the gesture hint. Here's a before and after… pic.twitter.com/F736F3bceA

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 28, 2024