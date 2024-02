Votre écran est terne sur le Galaxy S24 Ultra ? C’est un bug, Samsung s’en occupe

If you think that your Galaxy S24 Series display is too dull & muted, @NasiLemakTech might have revealed why.

It appears that the dull-looking display on the Galaxy S24 Series is all because of a software bug.

You can see in the images below, switching between Vivid and Natural… pic.twitter.com/wJikG2xYVg

— Alvin (@sondesix) January 27, 2024