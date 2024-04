La Gigafactory de Xiaomi n’a rien à envier à celle de Tesla

China screams Automatisation.

Just look at Xiaomi car production as an example, almost no human in sight.

Demography will enter a managed process of robots replacing human work force to increase productivity, wages and conditions for a smaller population that is more wealthy. pic.twitter.com/Yrqvh1OE2i

— Marcel Münch 🇨🇳📉📈 (@_mm85) April 7, 2024