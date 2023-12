La voiture électrique aux 1 000 km d’autonomie débarque enfin en Europe (ou presque)

Zeekr's First European Delivery!

We are excited to announce that Zeekr has officially delivered #Zeekr001 to our first European customer!

Test drives are now available in Sweden and the Netherlands at https://t.co/4D9luel1jR!

December 10, 2023