En difficulté, ce constructeur de voitures électriques très prometteur va copier Tesla pour se tirer d’affaire

This is the Lucid 'Project Midsize', the 3rd #EV @LucidMotors expects to launch … after the Gravity SUV, for which deliveries are to begin late this year.

Per CEO Peter Rawlinson, engineering prototypes exist already. It'll be Lucid's Model Y, if you like. No timing discussed. pic.twitter.com/D6MsGa99O2

— John 'legacy blue check' Voelcker (@johnvoelcker) January 24, 2024