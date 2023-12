La « recharge » en 3 minutes des voitures électriques devient réalité avec cette solution

#NIO Power Charger 4.0 and #PowerSwap Station 4.0 are officially unveiled. Deployment starts in April 2024. In 2024, 1,000 Power Swap Stations and 20,000 chargers will be added to the network. The upgraded rollout of the power network in 2024 will further improve the experience. pic.twitter.com/v2xr2htxIT

— NIO (@NIOGlobal) December 23, 2023