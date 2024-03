Xbox : le Game Pass est maintenant disponible dans 5 services de cloud gaming

Thrilled to bring more PC games to players across the cloud 🎮☁️

Now you can play Deathloop, Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of The Outsider, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Pentiment on @Boosteroid_main https://t.co/y3GaX4Bjey pic.twitter.com/tsG3plrgzY

— BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) March 7, 2024