Mais que se passe-t-il avec les écouteurs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ? Samsung nous a répondu

⚠️ Notice: Some #GalaxyBuds3Pro units have quality control issues. Some orders might be delays as #Samsung works on a fix.

Check for gaps, faulty LEDs, and eartip problems. If you receive your buds, inspect them carefully and report any issues for a one-time replacement.… pic.twitter.com/7sj2sOYaen

— W (@Wvisioncreation) July 18, 2024