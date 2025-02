C’est historique : Xiaomi fait mieux que Tesla en Chine grâce à sa première voiture électrique

For the first time, total sales of the Xiaomi SU7 have surpassed Tesla's Model 3 in China since deliveries began in April 2024.



Sales in China (Apr 2024 – Jan 2025):

• Tesla Model 3: 152,748

• Xiaomi SU7: 162,384



Xiaomi, best known for its smartphones in China and Europe,… pic.twitter.com/dQrVEjwyL2