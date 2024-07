Comment la PS4 a sauvé AMD d’une faillite certaine

I lived through this and this is, AFAIK, true.

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis put us in an incredibly bad position, especially after Intel’s recovery with Merom/Conroe/Woodcrest and Nehalem. We sold multiple IPs like Adreno to raise cash. Most of us took temporary pay cuts. https://t.co/AkuvpkWJxD

— Phil Park (@philparkbot) July 4, 2024