Grâce à cette application, vous pouvez contrôler votre PC d’un simple mouvement de la main

Found this booth, @doublepointlab at #CES that turns your WearOS watch into a Bluetooth mouse. All off-the-shelf hardware. It works shockingly well and they’re targeting licensing to OEMs so the app is free for end-users. Worth playing around with! pic.twitter.com/KPv9Xn9g4o

— Snazzy Labs (@SnazzyLabs) January 11, 2024